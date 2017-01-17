W.Va. AG, Ohio AG DeWine Lead 13 States in Challenging Abusive Federal Mining Rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine led a group of 13 states in challenging the federal government's so-called Stream Protection Rule as drastically and illegally limiting coal mining in disregard of state regulatory authority. The states filed suit in federal court, and many also asked Congress to revoke the last-minute Obama Administration regulation.
