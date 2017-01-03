ViaAir flights out of Wood County safe
A southeastern West Virginia airport has suspended service with ViaAir, but the situation is unrelated to flights in the Parkersburg area, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Manager Jeff McDougle said. "It is a dispute between Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport and ViaAir, and do not anticipate any impact to Via service at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport," ViaAir was approved in September to provide federally subsidized Essential Air Service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional and Greenbrier Valley Regional airports, as well as North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley.
