Underground fires, toxins in unfunded...

Underground fires, toxins in unfunded cleanup of old mines

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

An underground coal mine fire burns beneath a sprawling hillside in West Virginia, the pale, acrid smoke rising from gashes in the scarred, muddy earth only a stone's throw from some houses. The fire, which may have started with arson, lightning or a forest fire, smoldered for several years before bursting into flames last July in rural Preston County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4.... 21 hr Le Jimbo 1
help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15) Jan 23 Mike 3
Tom Webb Jan 22 Mountywv1 1
Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16) Jan 21 OgirlO 2
BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15) Jan 15 jim smith 6
Girl in gold pontiac Jan 15 Loiterer 1
8 liner gameroom Jan 14 lucky7 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,354,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC