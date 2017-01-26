Underground fires, toxins in unfunded cleanup of old mines
An underground coal mine fire burns beneath a sprawling hillside in West Virginia, the pale, acrid smoke rising from gashes in the scarred, muddy earth only a stone's throw from some houses. The fire, which may have started with arson, lightning or a forest fire, smoldered for several years before bursting into flames last July in rural Preston County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4....
|21 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC