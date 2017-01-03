Team "AshBots" Wins West Virginia Robotics Competition: Will...

Two Cabell County Schools students, who happen to be brothers, recently took top honors in a West Virginia robotics competition and will soon be proudly representing the state in national competition. Team "AshBots", made up of Ramsey and J.R. Ash, took top honors at the West Virginia First Lego League State Robotics Championship, which was conducted December 3, 2016 at Fairmont State University.

