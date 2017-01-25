Teacher Aide Fired After Accused of F...

Teacher Aide Fired After Accused of Faking Cancer to Hide Criminal Past

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A Texas teacher's aide has been fired after he was accused of faking cancer in order to hide a criminal past, according to Texas school officials. Kevin MaBone, 56, allegedly told school officials he had cancer and needed a few days off this week to undergo surgery, according to a spokeswoman at the Mesquite Independent School District in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15) Mon Mike 3
Tom Webb Jan 22 Mountywv1 1
Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16) Jan 21 OgirlO 2
BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15) Jan 15 jim smith 6
Girl in gold pontiac Jan 15 Loiterer 1
8 liner gameroom Jan 14 lucky7 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Jan 14 blue bird 3
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC