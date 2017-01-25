Teacher Aide Fired After Accused of Faking Cancer to Hide Criminal Past
A Texas teacher's aide has been fired after he was accused of faking cancer in order to hide a criminal past, according to Texas school officials. Kevin MaBone, 56, allegedly told school officials he had cancer and needed a few days off this week to undergo surgery, according to a spokeswoman at the Mesquite Independent School District in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC