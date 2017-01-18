State leaders might follow new Gov. Jim Justice's lead on...
West Virginia's A through F grading system for schools, which just debuted a few months ago, is already getting a failing grade from new Gov. Jim Justice. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told the crowd gathered Monday for his inauguration that he had an education plan that would, among other things, cut bureaucracy.
