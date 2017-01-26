Spend Groundhog Day with French Creek Freddie at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center Feb. 2

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources invites both residents and visitors alike to visit the West Virginia State Wildlife Center on Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day with French Creek Freddie. "In addition to receiving what we hope will be a favorable forecast from Freddie, we are excited to welcome our visitors, including those who will travel quite a distance to visit the Wildlife Center on this special day," said Tyler Evans, wildlife biologist at the Wildlife Center.

