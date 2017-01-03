Southern named Military-Friendly -

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced that it has been named a Gold-level Military Friendly School Award recipient for 2017. Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, published its special awards for 2017 Military Friendly Schools and Employers at https://militaryfriendly.com.

