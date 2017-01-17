Rock Creek holds promise for region
For months, I have watched this ongoing project develop, and each milestone has brought us one step closer to the opportunity at hand. Since becoming president of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in January of 2016, I have had the privilege of getting to know both the students and residents of our area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Jan 13
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC