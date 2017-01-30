Proposed 'Voucher' Plan Threatens Benefits of Medicare West Virginia Residents
AARP launched a comprehensive campaign to protect Medicare in the face of proposals by some in Congress that would hurt hardworking West Virginians who have paid into the program their entire working lives. Congressional proposals to change Medicare into a voucher system would dramatically increase health care costs and risks for both current and future retirees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|driving help
|Sun
|moconnell
|1
|APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4....
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|1
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC