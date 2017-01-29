Prescription sought for West Virginia nursing shortage
On a constant search and offering sign-on bonuses of tens of thousands of dollars, West Virginia's hospitals desperately need nurses. It's getting the two needs to align that's the real trick for potential employees, medical facilities and the colleges where prospective nurses go to be trained.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4....
|Sat
|Le Jimbo
|1
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
