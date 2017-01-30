Pennsylvania, Ohio casinos cut into West Virginia profits
In 2007, officials with Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort worked hard to legalize West Virginia table gambling, even as they combined to gross more than $448 million in revenue from slot machines that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|driving help
|Sun
|moconnell
|1
|APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4....
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|1
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC