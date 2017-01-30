Pennsylvania, Ohio casinos cut into W...

Pennsylvania, Ohio casinos cut into West Virginia profits

12 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

In 2007, officials with Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort worked hard to legalize West Virginia table gambling, even as they combined to gross more than $448 million in revenue from slot machines that year.

