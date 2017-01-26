Parker is president of statewide orga...

Parker is president of statewide organization

18 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Michael W. Parker has been selected to serve as president of the West Virginia Association of Counties, a statewide organization representing all of West Virginia's counties and elected county officials.

