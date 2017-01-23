Officials unsure how ACA exec order w...

Officials unsure how ACA exec order will affect W.Va.

6 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

State leaders and insurance providers are as yet unsure what President Donald Trump's executive order on the federal Affordable Care Act might mean for West Virginia. On Friday, Trump signed an executive order giving agencies leeway in enforcing some of the ACA's requirements.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

