Obamacare repeal hampers opioid fight, Democrats say

Repealing Obamcare would cut $5.5 billion per year in funding for fighting the opioid abuse epidemic, according to new research touted by Senate Democrats trying to save the law. Democrats said that repealing the law without a replacement would endanger the fight against opioid abuse, a battle that has received significant bipartisan support in Congress.

