Obamacare repeal hampers opioid fight, Democrats say
Repealing Obamcare would cut $5.5 billion per year in funding for fighting the opioid abuse epidemic, according to new research touted by Senate Democrats trying to save the law. Democrats said that repealing the law without a replacement would endanger the fight against opioid abuse, a battle that has received significant bipartisan support in Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Tue
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC