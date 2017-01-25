Nominees chosen for 2nd District seat

Two of the three nominees for a vacancy in the West Virginia Senate 2nd District are from Tyler and Wetzel counties. The 2nd Senatorial Committee of the West Virginia Republican Party Monday nominated Ginger Nalley of Tyler County, Charles Clements of Wetzel County and Kent Pauley of Monongalia County to succeed Kent Leonhardt of Monongalia County, who won the election in 2016 for commissioner of agriculture and resigned last week upon taking the office.

