Nominees chosen for 2nd District seat
Two of the three nominees for a vacancy in the West Virginia Senate 2nd District are from Tyler and Wetzel counties. The 2nd Senatorial Committee of the West Virginia Republican Party Monday nominated Ginger Nalley of Tyler County, Charles Clements of Wetzel County and Kent Pauley of Monongalia County to succeed Kent Leonhardt of Monongalia County, who won the election in 2016 for commissioner of agriculture and resigned last week upon taking the office.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
