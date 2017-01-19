New W.Va. auditor wants last phase of giant computer switchover done by year's end
A big, big switchover of all of West Virginia's state computer systems has gone on for six years, over five phases and, by now, an estimated $150 million. But new state Auditor J.B. McCuskey says he's going to make sure wvOasis gets done within the next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Jan 13
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC