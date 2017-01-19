New W.Va. auditor wants last phase of...

New W.Va. auditor wants last phase of giant computer switchover done by year's end

A big, big switchover of all of West Virginia's state computer systems has gone on for six years, over five phases and, by now, an estimated $150 million. But new state Auditor J.B. McCuskey says he's going to make sure wvOasis gets done within the next year.

