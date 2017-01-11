New settlement against drug wholesaler announced
A $3.5 million dollar settlement with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Company was announced Tuesday by the Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office. The settlement was a joint operation between the office and the state's Department of Health and Human Resources and Military Affairs and Public Safety.
