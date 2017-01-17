Neighbors Loving Neighbors
Flood victims from all different counties in Southern West Virginia came together on Friday to celebrate the building of their new homes. A block party was hosted for all the victims at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center, many victims attended the event.
