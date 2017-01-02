Native West Virginian hopes Trump, ot...

Native West Virginian hopes Trump, others follow through on economic promises

With just a couple of weeks until the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, one West Virginia native said the success of Trump and other elected officials lies in the success of West Virginians. Dan McGinn, the founder and CEO of McGinn and Company, a consulting practice based in Arlington, Virginia, said in a recent interview on MetroNews "Talkline" more people are paying attention to West Virginia in order to better understand white, working class individuals and their issues.

