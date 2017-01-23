MOV congressmen support Trump order on Trans-Pacific Partnership
Congressmen representing the Mid-Ohio Valley were supportive of President Donald Trump's decision Monday to pull out of a proposed trade deal with Pacific nations. The president signed an order to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement aimed at China that former President Barack Obama said would open new markets in Asia for U.S. companies and benefit American workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Sun
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC