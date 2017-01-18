Most West Virginians want 'Obamacare' replacement before repeal
A majority of West Virginia voters want a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act before it is repealed, according to a recent poll. Public Policy Polling, a polling firm based out of Raleigh, N.C., found 79 percent of respondents believe it is wrong for Congree to repeal "Obamacare" without a plan that lowers costs, retains coverage and protects people with pre-existing conditions.
