A majority of West Virginia voters want a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act before it is repealed, according to a recent poll. Public Policy Polling, a polling firm based out of Raleigh, N.C., found 79 percent of respondents believe it is wrong for Congree to repeal "Obamacare" without a plan that lowers costs, retains coverage and protects people with pre-existing conditions.

