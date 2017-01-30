Mercer deputy who shot man with toy gun found not at fault
Mercer County prosecutor George Sitler tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the man who was killed, 69-year-old Dennis Stanley, was drunk and using other substances at the time of the September shooting. Deputy Adam Ballard shot and killed Stanley on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|driving help
|Sun
|moconnell
|1
|APNewsBreak: Feds say Justice coal cos. owe $4....
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|1
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC