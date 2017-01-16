McCuskey and other new statewide officeholders also take oaths today

J.B. McCuskey hit a few milestones in the last election, starting with becoming the first elected West Virginia auditor not named Gainer since 1977. McCuskey, a Republican who will be inaugurated today as the new auditor, succeeds Glen Gainer III, who was auditor from 1993 until he stepped aside last May. Since then, Lisa Hopkins was appointed to serve as auditor.

