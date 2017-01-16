McCuskey and other new statewide offi...

McCuskey and other new statewide officeholders also take oaths today

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

J.B. McCuskey hit a few milestones in the last election, starting with becoming the first elected West Virginia auditor not named Gainer since 1977. McCuskey, a Republican who will be inaugurated today as the new auditor, succeeds Glen Gainer III, who was auditor from 1993 until he stepped aside last May. Since then, Lisa Hopkins was appointed to serve as auditor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15) Sun jim smith 6
Girl in gold pontiac Sun Loiterer 1
8 liner gameroom Sat lucky7 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Jan 14 blue bird 3
News US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post Jan 13 Tm Cln 68
Lashmeet Drug Addicts Jan 10 Fedup 1
Paris n that one village idiot Jan 8 treating men like... 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC