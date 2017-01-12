Manchin: Research showing repeal ofAC...

Manchin: Research showing repeal ofACA would cripple opioid epidemic fight

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and prominent organizations and healthcare service providers in West Virginia, announce research by Harvard and New York University that shows repealing the Affordable Care Act would cut $5.5 billion per year from the fight against the opioid epidemic.

