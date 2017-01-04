Manchin: I Can't In 'Good Conscience' Attend Obama Hill Meeting

President Barack Obama will meet Wednesday on Capitol Hill with Democratic congressional leaders to discuss keeping Obamacare from being repealed, but Sen. Joe Manchin won't be there, even though he wants the Affordable Care Act to remain in place. "I can't do it in good conscience," the West Virginia Democrat told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program , pointing out that voters said, when they cast their ballots in November, that they "want this place to work."

