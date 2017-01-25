Lockdown lifted at W.Va. prison
West Virginia corrections officials say the lockdown has been lifted at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex where a 66-year-old inmate died after an apparent assault Sunday evening. According to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the facility was placed on lockdown and a weapon was found.
