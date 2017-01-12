Justice Taps Consultant, Manchin's Wi...

Justice Taps Consultant, Manchin's Wife to Run 2 Agencies

Read more: WOAY

Gov.-elect Jim Justice has chosen an energy industry consultant to head West Virginia's Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's wife to head his Department of Education and the Arts.

