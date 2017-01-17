Justice takes office as West Virginia governor
By MICHAEL VIRTANEN, Associated Press CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Coal magnate Jim Justice was sworn in Monday as West Virginia's governor, the 34th man to hold the post over a century and a half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Jan 13
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC