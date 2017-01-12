Justice planning "party for people of West Virginia" with inauguration
The oath of office Governor-elect Jim Justice takes on the steps of the State Capitol Monday will formalize his transition more than 12 hours after he officially assumes the role. Inauguration Day starts at 12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 when Justice is first sworn in as West Virginia's 36th governor during a private ceremony at The Greenbrier Chapel with family members, his family minister, Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC