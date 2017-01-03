Justice makes appointments in health, tourism agencies
Gov.-elect Jim Justice has appointed retired health care consultant Bill J. Crouch to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. Also Friday, Justice announced that Commerce Department spokeswoman Chelsea Ruby will be commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Tourism.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
