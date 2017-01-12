It's Governor Tomblin's pet project but now it has Jim Justice's support too
Governor-elect Jim Justice is on board the Rock Creek Development Park project that would transform the former Hobet surface mine into an industrial park on 12,000 acres on the Boone and Lincoln county line. Justice's chief of staff, Nick Casey, appeared at a joint press conference touting the project with outgoing Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
