In the True Story of Hidden Figures, Three Gifted Women Blast Past Racism in the Space Race
Based on Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction book, it tells the little-known history of three African-American women's contributions to the space race at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The women are mathematicians consigned to the center's segregated West Area Computers division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC