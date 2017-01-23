Harrison County Senator: Regional airport good example for future economic diversification
As the planned expansion of Bombardier's services, hangar space, and work force increase over the next few years, state officials are hoping the work force of North Central West Virginia will be prepared to meet the newly projected job openings. "A bad job there, Dave, is $38,000 with benefits for anybody on that field," State Senator Mike Romano said on Friday's edition of WAJR's Morgantown-AM.
