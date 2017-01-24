Gov. Jim Justice names three new state school board members, all at once
Gov. Jim Justice, a little more than a week after promising big changes to West Virginia's educational system in his inaugural address, has named three new members to the state school board. "The politicians and bureaucrats in Charleston have failed to listen to our teachers, so I appointed three educators with significant classroom experience to the state Board of Education," Justice stated in the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Sun
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC