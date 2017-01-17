Gee hires cancer expert
Dr. Richard Goldberg, a gastrointestinal cancer expert, has been named the new director of the Cancer Institute at West Virginia University. Goldberg comes from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where he is the Klotz Family Professor of Cancer Research, physician-in-chief of the James Cancer Hospital and associate director of the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center.
