Florida State QB commit sets date for official visit to West Virginia
Current Florida State quarterback commit James Blackman has scheduled his official visit to West Virginia for January 20th, according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports. Blackman has held an offer from West Virginia since June 2016 but chose to give his verbal commitment to the Seminoles in August, just weeks after they offered.
