Fires have claimed 5 lives in West Virginia so far this year
Investigators with the state Fire Marshal's Office were working Friday to determine the cause of the latest deadly fire in West Virginia. The victim was a Fayette County woman, age 53, who was killed in a home in Boomer with functioning smoke detectors, according to information from investigators.
