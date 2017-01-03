EPA - SNominee Is Off to Good Start

EPA - SNominee Is Off to Good Start

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he was encouraged by the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. At the time, Morrisey said he believed the nomination would mean good things, and he was optimistic Pruitt could be a reasonable voice for the Mountain State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lashmeet Drug Addicts 5 hr Fedup 1
Paris n that one village idiot Sun treating men like... 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Dec 30 Mjolnir 10
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Dec 28 The man right chea 222
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) Dec 28 Wizard 15
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher Dec 27 So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,163

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC