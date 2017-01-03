EPA - SNominee Is Off to Good Start
Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he was encouraged by the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. At the time, Morrisey said he believed the nomination would mean good things, and he was optimistic Pruitt could be a reasonable voice for the Mountain State.
