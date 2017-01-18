EPA nominee wants to understand impact of regulations in West Virginia

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt answered questions from a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday. WASHINGTON, D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Environmental Protection Agency administrator said Wednesday he would visit West Virginia to better understand the impact of regulations on the state's economy Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt made the commitment to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and other members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works during his confirmation hearing.

