Editorial Roundup: Washington Post - Calling racism by its name
The best response to racism is to call it out, loudly and by name. That's especially true now, amid an election-fueled surge in hate crimes and hateful public remarks, on social media and elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC