Donald Trump becomes 45th President; West Virginians react this Inauguration Day
West Virginia's congressional delegation congratulated Trump after he took the oath of office on the U.S. Capitol steps surrounded by thousands of people. "I would like to congratulate our new President of the United States, Donald Trump, on his inauguration today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Jan 13
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC