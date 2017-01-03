Deputy: Man stole work tools, then accidentally called boss
Authorities say a man stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them. Citing an arrest report, the Times West Virginian says the owner of the repair shop in the community of Millersville told deputies that one of his employees recently called him about tools he was selling.
