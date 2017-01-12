DEP Reminds Large Water Users of Repo...

DEP Reminds Large Water Users of Reporting Requirements

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is reminding the large water users about reporting large water withdrawals from surface or groundwater sources. Amendments made to the Water Resources Protection and Management Act in 2014 lowered the reporting threshold, resulting in additional water users having to report withdrawals.

