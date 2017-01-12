DEP Reminds Large Water Users of Reporting Requirements
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is reminding the large water users about reporting large water withdrawals from surface or groundwater sources. Amendments made to the Water Resources Protection and Management Act in 2014 lowered the reporting threshold, resulting in additional water users having to report withdrawals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Sun
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Sat
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Jan 13
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC