Democrat Manchin approves of Trump's EPA pick
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency just received some solid praise from a Democrat. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin met with Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt Thursday.
