David Nohe named Distinguished West Virginian
Photo by Evan Bevins From left, Pam Nohe; her husband, Wood County Assessor David Nohe; and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley pose for a photo Friday in the assessor's office. Photo by Evan Bevins Wood County Assessor David Nohe, left, laughs as he is surprised in his office Friday by friend and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 liner gameroom
|4 hr
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|16 hr
|blue bird
|3
|US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|68
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|Jan 10
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Jan 8
|treating men like...
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC