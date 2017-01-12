David Nohe named Distinguished West V...

David Nohe named Distinguished West Virginian

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Evan Bevins From left, Pam Nohe; her husband, Wood County Assessor David Nohe; and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley pose for a photo Friday in the assessor's office. Photo by Evan Bevins Wood County Assessor David Nohe, left, laughs as he is surprised in his office Friday by friend and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
8 liner gameroom 4 hr lucky7 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... 16 hr blue bird 3
News US mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama post Fri Tm Cln 68
Lashmeet Drug Addicts Jan 10 Fedup 1
Paris n that one village idiot Jan 8 treating men like... 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Dec 30 Mjolnir 10
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Dec 28 The man right chea 222
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC