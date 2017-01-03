Commerce Secretary Pick's Company to Pay $150K EPA Fine
A company associated with West Virginia's newly tapped commerce secretary has agreed to pay a $150,000 fine after it was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports federal authorities recently finalized a deal with High Tech Corridor Development LLC regarding what federal inspectors concluded was unpermitted construction work for an extension of the White Oaks business park in Bridgeport.
