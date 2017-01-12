Coalition: West Virginians support Af...

Coalition: West Virginians support Affordable Care Act

Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A broad coalition of health care providers, administrators and consumers, advocacy groups and members of the faith community joined the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care at a press conference today in Charleston to denounce Congress' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a viable replacement.

