Big ambitions drive MS3 to new heights

Saturday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Aaron Weikel, founder and CEO of Mountain State Software Solutions in Ranson, said his business was named one of the fastest growing private companies in America. Now, the business is taking advantage of the vast need for privately owned software engineering corporations in West Virginia, and in the nation as a whole, according to Weikel.

