Audit says West Virginia paid too much to transport dead
West Virginia's chief medical examiner has been paying too much to transport the dead and too many state prison officials drive state vehicles, according to audit reports released Monday. The Legislative Post Audit Division said the state sometimes paid vendors for taking bodies to wrong locations and paid excessive mileage reimbursement and additional fees for transporting two or more bodies together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lashmeet Drug Addicts
|21 hr
|Fedup
|1
|Paris n that one village idiot
|Sun
|treating men like...
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC