Audit says West Virginia paid too much to transport dead

West Virginia's chief medical examiner has been paying too much to transport the dead and too many state prison officials drive state vehicles, according to audit reports released Monday. The Legislative Post Audit Division said the state sometimes paid vendors for taking bodies to wrong locations and paid excessive mileage reimbursement and additional fees for transporting two or more bodies together.

